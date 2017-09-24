Cholmondeley Castle hosts some 'Tough Mudders' as obstacle event comes to Cheshire

Cholmondeley Castle, a haven of beauty with one of the most famous gardens in the country.

But like everyone, even the castle wants to let its hair down and it did that in style earlier this month when it held a ‘Tough Mudder’ obstacle course.

The popular event encourages people of all fitness levels to dive head first into a series of muddy and cold challenges.

At the Cholmondeley event, obstacles and challenges included monkey bars over a freezing muddy pool, ‘electroshock therapy’ which bizarrely involves running through volts of electricity, and crawling through pipes.

They try to finish with a teamwork clamber up a muddy platform and judging by the pictures, everyone had a lot of fun.