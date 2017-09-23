Chester's 'distinguised gentlemen' get on their bikes for charity

Fundraisers will turn the clock back to a bygone era when they take to the streets in support of men's health.

The Chester leg of the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride – billed as the world's greatest motorcycle charity event – will pass through the city on Sunday.

Those taking part ride classic and vintage motorcycles – and they look the part too, wearing period dress and moustaches.

The annual event is sponsored and all funds raised go towards prostate cancer and men’s health charity Movember.

This year's ride from Chester is expected to feature about 100 riders.

It starts from 9am at Bill Smith Motors in Boughton and heads to the Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall.

The riders they head to Smiths Honda on Whitchurch Road, then to the River Dee and Hickorys Smokehouse before ending up at Chester Racecourse for refreshments at the 1539 restaurant.

For details visit www.gentlemansride.com/

rides/england/chester.