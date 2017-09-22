Treasured OBE medal stolen in Saughall burglary

A thief broke in to house in Saughall and stole items of great sentimental value, including a treasured OBE medal.

Detectives from Chester CID are appealing for information following the burglary, which happened some time between 10.45am and 12.30pm on Thursday (September 21).

Cheshire Police say an unknown offender forced entry into a house on Fiddlers Lane by smashing a downstairs window.

Once inside the address the suspect conducted an untidy search and stole a quantity of jewellery and the OBE medal.

Detective Constable Keith Campbell said: "This is a despicable offence and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact us on 101.

“The victim in this case has been left distraught as a result of her ordeal and myself and the team here at Chester are committed to doing everything I can to trace the person responsible.

“All of the jewellery stolen was of great sentimental value to the victim and is simply irreplaceable, particularly the OBE Medal which was awarded to her late father, Reginald Medlock, in 1979.

“I urge anyone who was in the Fiddlers Lane area of Saughall around the time the incident occurred and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact us on 101.

“I would also appeal directly to the offender and ask them to search their conscience and return the medal and the jewellery to their rightful owner.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 338 of 21/9/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.