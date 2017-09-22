Police issue appeal over Ellesmere Port nightclub assaults

Officers investigating two assaults at a nightclub in Ellesmere Port are urging witnesses to come forward.

Between 12.30am and 12.45am on Saturday, September 9, a 28-year-old man was on the dancefloor of the Club XES nightclub on Whitby Road when he was attacked by a man. As another man inside the club tried to come to the victim’s aid, he was also assaulted by the offender.

One victim sustained minor injuries and the 28-year-old victim was referred to Aintree Hospital with serious injuries.

The man who attacked him is described as being white, more than 6ft in height, of a large muscular build and was wearing a dark coloured top and dark baseball cap. He is believed to be the only man on the dancefloor at the time of the assault wearing dark shorts.

Detective Constable Joanne Wilkinson, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: “Lots of people would have been in the nightclub around the time the assault took place and I want to appeal to those who saw a man matching this description. If you have any information which could help with our enquiries please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone who may have been in the nightclub at the time and seen the assault took place is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 84 of 9 September.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.