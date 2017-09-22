Chester Opera Grill evacuated due to fire

Diners had to be evacuated when a fire broke out at a busy city centre restaurant.

Fire crews were called to Pepper Street in Chester at 7.47pm on Thursday to deal with a fire in a ducting feed.

Scores of diners and staff from the Opera Grill and two neighbouring restaurants – Las Iguanas and Coast to Coast – had been ushered out on to the street as a precaution.

One fire engine from Powey Lane, one from Chester and one from Ellesmere Port attended.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire & Rescue said: “Fire crews were called to a fire in a restaurant on Pepper Street, Chester. Crews were called to the Opera Grill restaurant and found a fire in a ducting feed.

“Crews put out the five wood burning grills which fed into the ducting and monitored it with a thermal imaging camera.

“Crews were at the scene for approximately two hours.”

Diners from the Opera Grill were invited in to its sister restaurant across the road, Picolinos, to continue their evenings.

A short statement issued by Opera Grill on social media later confirmed no-one had been injured.

It read: “Thank you for everyone's messages, all guests and staff are safe, we will keep you updated. The Opera team x.”