Malpas Parish Council calls on residents to support chair appeal at meeting

Malpas Parish Council has thrown its support behind reimbursing the team who secured the long-term future of the ‘King James’ chair in the village.

The chair, which was sat on by a incognito James I, was bought by Councillor Eric Bickley on behalf of a group of well-meaning residents.

The historic chair, previously sited in the Red Lion pub, was put up for auction by Wright-Marshall with Cllr Bickley – joined by John Bickley, Naomi Wynn, Adrian Carter and Jo Shone – paying £1,137 to secure it.

Fundraising is taking place to reimburse this cost and anyone wishing to contribute online towards the chair can donate on: www.gofundme.com/arm-chair-from-the-red-lion-fund

Also, you can contact Nigel Shone with donations of cheques or cash by calling him on 01948 860568 or 07849 366403.

The parish council thanked the team, and especially Eric, for securing its long-term future.

n Meanwhile, the parish council said it is holding regular meetings with Bovis Homes to address the constant problems; the pond, traffic, noise, upkeep, among others.

n They are also liaising with Malpas Alport School to represent parish issues when the development starts and are keen to work with the school to minimise disruption.

Parish Council chairman, Kate Norris added: “(We) are pleased to see that Alport School has launched its Parent Parking Charter.

“We echo the school’s request that parents take responsibility for how and where they park to enable the traffic flow on this key stretch of road.”

n There are still some allotments available at Mosslands. If you are interested in taking one, please contact Ruth Shackleton, clerk, on malpaspc@hotmail.com

n The council added that Malpas will have its own community mini bus by December with a brand new Renault Master in metallic silver, and will have 13 seats.

It will be fully accessible, with a lift and space for a wheelchair. This is a fantastic achievement by the OPAL club/RCS who have led the project.

Volunteer drivers are required, so if you have any time to spare and would like to drive it, your help would be welcomed.

Please consider buying tickets for the mini bus fundraising event – ‘Allo Allo’ – on November 17 where tickets are £20, which includes a two-course meal and entertainment by the award-winning Kingsley Players.

For tickets, please contact John Webb (johnwebbmalpas@hotmail.co.uk, 07715 005288) or Ilene Hoyle (ilenehoyle@gmail.com, 07779 782305).

n For more details on Malpas Parish Council, head to www.malpascheshire.org/parish-council/malpas-parish-council.html