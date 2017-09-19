Man killed in Moreton Spur slip road crash is named

A MAN who died after a crash on the M53 Moreton Spur splip road has been named by police.

Clifford Holmes, 50, from Leasowe, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision in the early hours of Sunday.

The Honda Jazz he was driving reportedly hit a barrier on the eastbound carriageway of the slip road shortly before 4am.

Moreton Spur was closed in both directions while officers carried out an investigation.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses to contac them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 192 of 17 September.