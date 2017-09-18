Three charged following alleged Chester assault involving 'bladed article'

Three men have been charged following an alleged assault in Chester involving a ‘bladed article’.

Officers were called out between 3am and 3.15am on Friday (September 15) to reports of a serious assault on Liverpool Road, close to the Morrisons supermarket roundabout.

The victim was a male bar worker in his 20s walking home following his shift. He was admitted to the nearby Countess of Chester Hospital with a punctured lung and broken rib. His injuries are not life threatening.

Cheshire Police arrested three men in connection with the incident.

Jack Farren, aged 18, of Ormonde Road, Chester, has been charged with Section 18 assault; Jacub Reed-Maule, 18, of New Bilton in Rugby has been charged with Section 18 assault and Section 47 assault; and Jordan Sobalski, 18, of Norman Road in Newbold, Rugby, has been charged with Section 18 assault, possession of a bladed article and Section 47 assault.