Seven-year-old boy dies after crash in Wirral

A SEVEN-year-old boy was killed after a crash in Wirral.

The boy was a back seat passenger in a black Honda CR-V that was involved in a collision with a Silver Vauxhall Astra on Saughall Massie Road, Upton, just after 5pm on Sunday.

Three adults were also injured in the crash.

The boy was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. Specialist family liaison police officers are supporting the boy's family.

The section of Saughall Massie Road was closed for several hours.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Contact Matrix Roads Policing on 0151 7775747 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.