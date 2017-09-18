Man died in crash on M53 in Wirral

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision on a road bridge in Wirral in the early hours of Sunday.

Just before 4am, the emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a silver Honda Jazz and a barrier on the eastbound carriageway of the Moreton Spur slip road, as it approaches the southbound carriageway of the M53.

Emergency services attended and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist family liaison officers are supporting the man's family.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 192 of 17 September.