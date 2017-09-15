Busy Chester city centre juncion to close for a week

Motorists will face days of disruption as one of the busiest junctions in Chester city centre closes for a week.

The junction of George Street, Canal Street and Upper Northgate Street will be fully closed to traffic from Monday (September 18) through to Saturday (September 23) so road resurfacing can be completed.

Diversions will be in place but the flow of traffic, especially at morning and afternoon rush-hour, is likely to be affected coming in and out of the city.

The work to improve the junction began in mid-June and is part of Cheshire West and Chester Council's investment programme for Chester.

When George Street was closed to traffic just a few days into the works, huge queues built up – forcing the council to reopen the road just a few hours later.

Now the improvement work is entering its final phase, and Delamere Street will be closed from 4pm this Sunday (September 17) for three to four hours.

When Delamere Street is reopened, the closure area will switch to the junction of George Street, Canal Street and Upper Northgate Street, where the junction will be fully closed to traffic for the rest of the week.

The road closure points will be: George Street – from Victoria Road junction; Canal Street – from Garden Lane junction; Upper Northgate Street – from Water Tower Street. Diversions will be in place.

On Monday (September 18) through to next Saturday (September 23), the old road surface at the junction will be removed and the new carriageway will be resurfaced, including a raised junction table.

On Sunday (September 24), the main Upper Northgate Street junction to be reopened to traffic and Delamere Street to be closed from 4pm until 6am on Monday (September 25), in order to apply the final surface course in this location.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, councillor Karen Shore, said: “The works are currently on schedule to finish at the end of the month.

“It is hoped that all roads will reopen on Monday, September 25 and minor works will be carried out to complete the scheme.”

Arrangements have been made for deliveries to businesses between 7am and 10am, Monday to Friday.

Access will be via Princess Street/Hunter Street, up to Northgate Street heading towards the City Walls direction (opposite to normal traffic flow),exiting via Upper Northgate Street to the Fountains Roundabout.

Any access outside of these hours will not be available.