Appeal set up for 16-year-old boy who died in Chester car park fall

An online appeal has been set up to help ensure a teenager who died in tragic circumstances receives a fitting farewell.

Tom Hollman, 16, died from a head injury he sustained after falling from the roof of the NCP Pepper Street car park in Chester city centre earlier this month.

A JustGiving crowdfunding appeal has been launched by a family friend, Michelle Jayne, with the aim of raising £3,500 for funeral costs.

Michelle said the money will go towards giving Tom "a farewell that honours the handsome, clever and loving son, grandson, brother and friend he was to so many".

Michelle added: "It is beyond any parents' thoughts that one day they will have to say goodbye to their child. This is the sad reality Sharon (Tom's mother) and her family find themselves in.

"If anyone would be so kind to contribute towards Tom's funeral, it would be greatly appreciated by his family."

Tom spent several days fighting for his life in hospital after falling from the car park roof on the afternoon of Monday, September 4.

He was taken to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool – the major trauma centre for Merseyside and Cheshire – but died in his mother Sharon's arms earlier this week.

Michelle, whose appeal has the backing of Tom’s family, added: "Please give the family time to grieve and be together in their thoughts."

An inquest was due to be opened this afternoon.

To donate to the appeal, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tomhollman.