Sharks join project to encourage more girls to play rugby in Wirral

A TOP rugby club has joined forces with one of Europe’s leading energy groups to launch a new Wirral-based project designed to get more girls into rugby – and encourage disabled or elderly people to be more active.

DONG Energy, which operates the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm off the coast of the Wirral, has provided, with its partners, a grant of more than 10,000 pounds to fund the 12-month project.

Coaches from the award-winning Sale Sharks Community Trust will kick off 28 weeks of sessions designed to encourage girls to play the game with a special event at Oldershaw RUFC in Wallasey.

And at the same time, coaches will also be delivering 28 weeks of inclusive tag rugby and walking rugby at Birkenhead Park RUFC aimed at encouraging non-traditional rugby playing groups – like the elderly or disabled - to join the club and get involved.

Sale Sharks inclusion officer Vicky Irwin said: “We’re incredibly grateful to DONG Energy and its partners for the support and funding they’ve provided to deliver this fantastic project.

“The Women’s Rugby World Cup has just finished and we saw how popular that was and how it inspired girls to pick up a rugby ball. Now we want to make sure we provide opportunities to capitalise on that by giving as many girls as possible the chance to get involved in the game.

“We also know how powerful rugby can be in terms of helping to combat social isolation, which is a real issue for elderly and disabled people. This work can make a really positive impact on people’s lives in Wirral and we’re excited to get this project underway.”

Natasha Nanuck, a stakeholder advisor from DONG Energy, added: “We’re absolutely committed to being part of the communities where we operate, like the Wirral, and so I’m delighted to see funds from the Burbo Bank Extension Community Fund going to such a worthwhile local project.

“Our presence in the North West is something we’re very proud of and the reason we set up this fund is to help make a difference locally.

“Getting more people in the area to be active through rugby is a great initiative and one that we’re very happy to be supporting.”

For more information on the project email Vicky.irwin@salesharks.com. Or to find out more about the work of the Sale Sharks Community Trust, visitwww.salesharks.com/community