Water and trees cleared from the roads in Cheshire in the wake of Storm Aileen

POLICE and council workers are busy clearing the debris from roads caused by Storm Aileen.

There were no major incidents but Cheshire Police advised motorists to take care this morning as water and branches were cleared from the road.

Rake Lane at Backford was blocked by a fallen tree at the junction with Chorlton Lane. The road was closed while the tree was removed.

Fallen trees also blocked Rivacre Road and the A540 in Ellesmere Port as well as The Street in Mickle Trafford.

If you live in the Cheshire West area and want to report a fallen tree you can call Cheshire West and Chester Council on 0300 123 7027.

Rail replacement buses were put on to operate between Ellesmere Port and Hooton after a tree blocked the line early this morning. Services have since resumed, but Merseyrail advised commuters to check its website or Twitter for updates before travelling.