Crews called to tumble dryer fire in Ellesmere Port

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fire in Ellesmere Port that had been sparked by a tumble dryer.

When the crews from Ellesmere Port and Mollington arrived yesterday, the dryer was outside the house in Clydesdale, Whitby, and was producing a small amount of smoke.

The crews used a bucket of water to put out the fire. The incident was reported just after 4.30pm.

Earlier this month, firefighters tackled a similar fire in the town.

They were called to the fire in Bebington Road just after midnight on September 5 and used a hose reel and covering jets to tackle the blaze.

For more information about tumble dryer safety visit the fire service website at http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/tumble-dryer-fire-safety