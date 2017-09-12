Superheroes drop into city to promote Chester Comic Con!

CHESTER has been invaded again – but this time it is by superheroes rather than Romans or Roundheads.

Over the past four weekends, visitors to Chester may have noticed colourful characters from the world of comic books, film and television.

Characters such as Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Thor, Spider-Man and the Joker, as well as some mischevious Minions, have been promoting Chester's very own comic convention which takes place later this month.

Chester Comic Con will be held at The Racecourse on Sunday, September 24.

Last year, the inargural event was a sell out with more than 2,500 people attending.

Organisers says this year's convention will be twice as big, with guests from Game of Thrones, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Who, and Red Dwarf.

A touch of glamour will be present with Bond girls and Hammer scream queens Caroline Munro, Madeline Smith and Martine Beswick in attendence.

There will also be comic artists who have drawn Batman, Superman, the Justice League, The Avengers and Doctor Who.

Vehicles from film and TV will also be there, including Lightning McQueen from Cars, KITT from Knight Rider, and the iconic Back to the Future Delorean.

There will be a costume competition prizes, fairground rides and a whole range of stalls selling comics, collectables, and artwork.

And children under eight get in free.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit chestercomiccon.co.uk