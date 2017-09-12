Police warning as Cheshire West and Chester braces for Storm Aileen's 75mph winds

PEOPLE across the borough are being warned to brace themselves for 75mph winds tomorrow with the arrival of Storm Aileen.

Cheshire Police is telling residents to be prepared after the Met Office issued an Amber weather warning for Cheshire.

Storm Aileen is due to arrive at around 8pm today (Tuesday, September 12), with forecasters predicting strong winds.

The peak of the storm is due to hit in the early hours of tomorrow (Wednesday, September 13) when gusts of 65-75mph expected.

Inspector Richard Rees from Cheshire Police said: “Thankfully the worst of Storm Aileen is set to hit Cheshire during the early hours of Wednesday morning, which should minimise the impact of the disruption.

“However, with winds expected to reach 75mph, fallen trees and power lines are likely, which may result in road closures. Therefore I would advise all motorists to allow extra time for their journey on Wednesday morning and take extra care while travelling.”

Anyone looking to report a power failure is advised to call the national helpline on 105.

To report a fallen tree in Cheshire West and Chester call the tree fault helpline on 0300 123 7027 or the Highways out of hours number on 0300 123 7036.

Report online https://maps.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/cwac/faultreporting/