Chester team of work friends to take part in Culture Crawl fundraiser in support of cancer centre

TEAM members from Chester’s National Asbestos Helpline are taking part in Maggie’s Culture Crawl Liverpool.

The team, who took part in the event last year, are encouraging everyone across the area to walk together for an evening of fun, food and culture, all to help people living with cancer.

The fundraising event is a part evening-time walk, part cultural adventure around Liverpool. All funds raise help Maggie’s Clatterbridge provide free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer.

The event gives participants a chance to see the city of Liverpool in a new light as they walk 10km and get exclusive night-time access to some of the city’s cultural icons.

Venues confirmed for this years walk include the bombed out church, Liverpool Medical Institution, FACT, Museum of Liverpool and Victoria Museum and Gallery. At each venue walkers will be treated to a cultural delight from music to dance.

Maggie’s Merseyside offers a way of living well with cancer. This includes ensuring that people with cancer in the region are really listened to, that they are offered tailored individual support, group support and practical advice, all delivered by qualified professional within a space that enables them to meet other people who understand what it means to be living with cancer too.

Jan Garvey, from the National Asbestos Helpline, said: “We didn’t hesitate to sign up again for the Liverpool Culture Crawl. Last year’s adventure was such a wonderful experience and a magical way to fundraise for Maggie’s Merseyside. It’s such an extraordinary way to explore the city. You discover places you would never get to see under normal circumstance. It was also a great boost for our staff to enter as a team and enjoy time together out of the office.”

All of the money raised through Maggie’s Culture Crawl Liverpool will help ensure the centre, built in the grounds of Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, continues to provide free, professional support to all those living with cancer who need it across the region.

Registration for the event is £20 and participants are asked to raise as much as they are able to. A fundraising pack full of ideas to help with fundraising will be available from Maggie’s Merseyside or online.

All Maggie’s Culture Crawl walkers will get a free t-shirt and a medal. Find out more and sign-up at www.maggiescentres.org/culturecrawl/find-event/culture-crawl-liverpool