Warning that trespassers are causing a danger at new Mersey crossing construction site

TRESPASSERS are causing a danger to themselves and others on the construction site of the new Mersey crossing.

The construction team building the new bridge across the Mersey between Runcorn and Widnes have issued a stern warning to anyone trespassing on the site.

Trespassers on the project have also been warned that they will be prosecuted, and Merseylink is already looking to bringing charges against two cyclists who entered the site area this week.

The new Mersey Gateway Bridge is due to open in the next few weeks and security across the site has been stepped up to prevent trespassers causing a danger to themselves and others.

Hugh O’Connor, general manager of the Merseylink construction consortium, which is building the bridge and its approach roads, said: “The last thing we want is to see anyone get hurt and we can’t allow any disruption to our construction team caused by irresponsible people who must keep off the site.

“This is a live construction environment– we have hundreds of skilled and qualified people working across the site on a 24/7 basis using all kinds of powerful machinery.

“Anyone who trespasses anywhere on the site is putting themselves and others in danger and we will prosecute anyone who is caught trespassing. Our message to anyone thinking of entering the site is simple – don’t do it. We will catch you, we will identify you and we will prosecute you. It’s just not worth it. Please keep away from the site and let us complete this very important project.”

The project has now entered a very intensive phase ahead of the opening of the stunning new bridge and its approach roads, which will take place in the next few weeks.

It will be a toll bridge and anyone who wants to register for discounts on the bridge can do so at www.merseyflow.co.uk