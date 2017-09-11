Sporty kids try out new running track at Chester school

SPORTY youngsters at a Chester school now have a new running track that winds through the school grounds.

At 250 metres, it will be used to improve the stamina and general fitness of pupils at St Clare's Catholic Primary School on Hawthorn Road in Lache.

Head teacher Marian Ryder said: “The track takes the children through different parts of the school grounds and therefore is interesting to walk along.

“Along with fitness targets, the track will also be used as an area to walk along for coaching and mentoring. The school community can use it just to have some quiet time for thinking and reflection.”

She added: “We are very much looking forward to monitoring the impact it has on the whole school community.”