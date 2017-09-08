Chester man Oliver Forshaw wanted for breach of court order

POLICE are hunting a Chester man after he allegedly breached a court order.

Officers tweeted: “Oliver Forshaw, 22, from #Chester wanted for breach of a court order. Know where he is? Call us on 101.”

