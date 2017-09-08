Chester man Oliver Forshaw wanted for breach of court order

Fri Sept 08, 2017
Reporter:
Steve Creswell
Friday 8 September 2017 10:21
POLICE are hunting a Chester man after he allegedly breached a court order.
Officers tweeted: “Oliver Forshaw, 22, from #Chester wanted for breach of a court order. Know where he is? Call us on 101.”
