Third man charged by police investigating Frodsham burglary

POLICE investigating an aggravated burglary in Frodsham have charged a third man.

Rhys Allen, 21, was arrested on Tuesday, September 5, as part of an ongoing investigation to an aggravated burglary that occurred at an address in the Fairways area of Frodsham on Tuesday, March 28.

Allen, of Stanney Park Avenue South, Liverpool, has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while committing an offence.

Allen appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody and the case has now been referred to Chester Crown Court.

Two other men have already been charged in relation to the incident, one is currently awaiting trial, while the second man has pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.