Teen remains in critical condition after Chester car park plunge

A TEENAGER remains in a critical condition in hospital after he fell from a multi-storey car park.

Police confirmed this afternoon that the 16-year-old boy continues to receive treatment at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

He fell from the NCP car park on Pepper Street just before 5pm on Monday (September 4).

At the time a Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and found that a man had fallen from the top of the car park and landed on Volunteer Street.

“The man is believed to have sustained serious injuries and has been airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.”

No further information is available at this time.