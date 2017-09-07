Lucky Chester Races punter pockets almost £32,000

An unnamed Chester racegoer scooped a £31,714 windfall – the course's biggest ever recorded win.

The racegoer placed a stake of just £114 on a ‘Heinz’ – 57 combination options bet to net a return of almost £32,000 in winnings at Saturday’s Corbettsports Chester Stakes Day.

The lucky punter had almost £4,000 running on to his final selection of five after watching his selections go in at Sandown and Chester throughout the afternoon. Despite his first selection Shamshon getting beat, all eyes were on the prize ahead of the final race at Beverley and a well-ridden run from Society Red in the 5pm Totepoolliveinfo Download The App Handicap completed a memorable day for the unnamed better.

Head of Gaming at Chester Race Company, Paddy Chesters said: “The bet drew more attention from Chester Bet staff as they day went on. Come 3.30pm, we were in awe that his tipping had paid off and all rooting for him in the 5pm at Beverley. Congratulations to the customer, it was a joy to witness his reaction as the final result came in and we were able to play a contributing factor in the celebrations that afternoon.

“This is the largest winning bet Chester Racecourse has seen and evidence that you really do have to be in it to win it!”

Three opportunities to attend the races at Chester in 2017 remain. Next weekend’s Autumn Festival takes place over two days and the last hurrah; Season Finale, rounds things off on Saturday 30 September.

Racing will return to Chester in May 2018.