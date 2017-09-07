Hoole teacher determined to give horror crash relative a prosthetic leg in time for Christmas

A TEACHER who launched a fundraising campaign to support a relative in Mexico after he suffered horrific injuries in a road accident is determined to buy him a prosthetic leg in time for Christmas.

In April, 22-year-old Eduardo Fajardo had to have his leg amputated, as well as suffering a catalogue of injuries to his face and chest, after being hit by a car.

Teresa Fajardo, who lives in Hoole and works as a language teacher at Birkenhead High School having previously worked at West Kirby Grammar School, raised enough money locally to contribute to the cost of permanent dentures to replace the five teeth Eduardo lost in the accident.

Eduardo wrote a letter to thank people in Cheshire and Wirral who had supported him, it reads: “Hello everyone. I am Eduardo Fajardo Urquieta, a person who suffered a tragedy.

“Today I can tell you that I feel much better, quite recovered. Every day I try to integrate myself more to my daily life.

“I would like to thank with all my heart everyone who has helped towards my cause. What a huge support, I did not expect it!”

Unfortunately, just this week, Eduardo was involved in another horrific accident.

The car he was travelling in overturned and the driver was swept away in floods and found drowned 5 km downstream.

There has been a lot of heavy rain in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Eduardo broke a vertebrae and will be in wheelchair for four weeks, and Teresa says his mood is very low.

This has added to her determination to raise money for him.

In two months, Teresa managed to raise £1,690 with support from local people and businesses, including Prams & Cots Galore in Chester.

Most of this money was spent to repair Eduardo's teeth, and now Teresa is hoping to raise enough to buy him a prosthetic leg in time for Christmas.

Teresa, who is a member of Chester Road Runners and has run six marathons since 2014, said: “His physiotherapist said all going well (shaping the stump and him getting stronger). He should be ready for the prosthetic leg after December.

“For the prosthesis £4,500 is needed. The campaign www.crowdfunder.co.uk/eduardo1 has £410, mainly thanks to a generous lady who read the story in the Chester Standard and organised a raffle in the Nationwide.

“Wouldn’t it be great to have this target ready to get him a surprise for Christmas?”

Teresa is organising quiz nights and other fundraising events, as well as collecting old mobile phones that can be sold in Mexico, and is calling on other people to support her.

Teresa added: “Even a pound helps. A travel agent or anyone with contacts to an airline perhaps could help even towards my dream of bringing him over to get him fitte d for a prosthetic leg here. He would meet people who have already sponsored him. I just need to gather the money for the leg. With nothing like the NHS even the most basic leg is not an option in Mexico, unless it is paid for.

“Eduardo is doing really well, he’s strong in his mind and realises he is lucky to be alive. Let’s make his life better by helping him walk as normally as he will ever be able to with an artificial leg, rather than using crutches for years to come.”

Anyone who would like to donate prizes or organise a fundraising event can contact Teresa by email at caramba3.tf@ gmail.com or visit www.crowd funder.co.uk/eduardo1