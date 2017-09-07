Disney is taking the Mickey out of Chester as city store is set to close

THE Disney store in Chester is set to close this month after 25 years of trading, it has emerged.

There had been rumours in recent weeks that the Foregate Street shop was set to shut but no confirmation from the global giant, famous for characters such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

The store has always appeared busy – especially after Disney recently snapped up the rights to the likes of Star Wars and Marvel's superheroes.

Youngsters could regularly be seen trying to convince mum and dad to buy them the latest lightsabre or Spider-Man costume.

But a sign was placed inside the store this week saying: “Thank you for being our guest. This store will close on Wednesday 20th September.”

Staff are not allowed to comment on the store closure. The nearest store will be at Liverpool One.