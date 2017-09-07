Council launches campaign to encourage West Cheshire residents to recycle metals

MORE than 190 million cans, foil trays and aerosols are used every year across West Cheshire and the council is launching a campaign to ensure every one makes it into a grey recycling box.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has teamed up with the metal packaging manufacturing industry to launch the ‘Make your metals matter’ campaign.

The campaign will include leaflets sent to homes, bus shelter advertising, roadshows for residents and a local radio campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to remind residents to recycle all of the metal packaging found around their home, including drink cans; foil trays; empty aerosols; metal screw tops; and wrapping foil.

Making drinks cans from recycled material saves up to 95 per cent of the energy needed to make both aluminium and steel from raw materials.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Our residents are already committed to recycling and reducing waste which is great news.

“We want to encourage residents to think about metal packaging found throughout their home.

“Food and drink cans, foil and empty aerosols are all easily and endlessly recyclable. Don’t forget, every can recycled saves enough energy to run a TV for four hours.”