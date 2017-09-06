'Loner' died in his Chester flat two weeks before he was found

THE body of a “loner” who died in his Chester flat was not discovered for more than two weeks, an inquest heard.

Richard Peters, 49, was only found after neighbours complained about a smell coming from his Sanctuary Housing home at Nant Peris flats in Treborth Road, Blacon, on February 17.

He most likely suffered a heart attack due to years of alcoholism and high blood pressure.

No family members or friends attended the inquest held at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday.

It emerged that Mr Peters had a history of alcohol dependency, anxiety and depression and had been prescribed a cocktail of prescription medication to help him.

He had occasionally engaged with mental health services but by last November he had declined help from the team and admitted to health professionals that he was drinking heavily again.

Mark Walkington, a caretaker with Sanctuary, said on February 17 he had received a report of a strange smell coming from Mr Peters’ flat.

Later that day a PSCO attended the scene and a decision was taken to break down the door.

Mr Peters’ body was then discovered on the floor of the living room in a state of “advanced decomposition”.

Mr Walkington said he had last seen Mr Peters about two weeks previously, between February February 1-3 and described him as “looking well”.

“Richard was a loner,” he said in his statement. “I never saw him with anyone or speak to anyone. It was not unusual not to see him for a few weeks.”

Police investigated the death and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement.

A post-mortem examination revealed traces of many prescription drugs but nothing to indicate an overdose.

Consultant pathologist Dr Michael Wall, from the Countess of Chester Hospital, said he could not categorically state the cause of death but agreed that, on the balance of probability, it was natural causes.

He gave the likely cause of death as acute cardiac failure with hypertension (high blood pressure) and alcoholic heart disease.

Jean Harkin, assistant coroner for Cheshire, concluded Mr Peters died of natural causes.

She added: “I offer my sincere condolences to any family members who may appear in the future.”