Firefighters used breathing apparatus to tackle tumble dryer fire in Ellesmere Port home

FIREFIGHTERS had to use breathing aparartus to enter a home in Ellesmere Port after a tumble dryer started a fire.

The crew from Ellesmere Port fire station were called to the blaze in Bebington Road at 12.15am this morning.

Two firefighters entered the property and used a hose reel to tackle the fire while their collegaues used covering jets.

Once the fire was out, a high pressure fan was used to ventilate the property and gas and electricity supplies were made safe.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue added: “Firefighters damped down and stripped out the kitchen to make sure there were no further hotspots.”

For more information about tumble dryer safety visit the fire service website at http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/tumble-dryer-fire-safety