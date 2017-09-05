Chester's Grosvenor Museum reveals new natural history gallery

CHESTER'S Grosvenor Museum has opened its new natural history gallery.

The museum’s natural history collections were established by Chester’s Victorian naturalists, two of whom, Robert and Alfred Newstead, were former curators of the Grosvenor Museum. The gallery has displays of specimens collected by these naturalists, plus local species, geology and the history of life on earth.

The newly revamped gallery officially re-opened on Saturday and proved popular with visitors being given an advanced look.

“I really like the flow of the exhibition and quality of items. Nice bright colours too” is one of the visitor book comments.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing said: “The Natural History gallery was last updated in 1994 and we have been delighted to up-date the gallery, 23 years later, with original collections along-side contemporary interpretation.

“I would like to pass on thanks to Arts Council England and the Grosvenor Museum Society who have funded the £47,000 gallery and the many partners involved in the transformation”.

The gallery has been themed around the four key areas of Natural Cheshire: Mid-Cheshire Ridge, River Dee, Delamere Forest and Our Gardens.

The Grosvenor Museum in Grosvenor Street is open Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 5pm and Sunday 1pm to 4pm.

Entry is free but donations are welcome.