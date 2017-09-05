16-year-old fighting for his life after fall from roof of Chester city centre car park

A TEENAGE boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling from the top of a multi-storey car park in Chester.

Cheshire Police have confirmed the 16-year-old remains in a critical condition following the incident at the NCP car park on Pepper Street just before 5pm on Monday (September 4).

A spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and found that a man had fallen from the top of the car park and landed on Volunteer Street.

“The man is believed to have sustained serious injuries and has been airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.”

No further information had been released when the Leader went to press.