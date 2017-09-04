Man charged after serious assault in Ellesmere Port

Reporter:

Matt Warner

Police in Ellesmere Port have charged a man following a serious assault. 

At around 1.15am yesterday (Sunday), a 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were walking along a pavement on Rochester Drive near to Maiden Gardens when a car drove into them. 

Anthony Standeven, aged 28, from Warkworth Court, Ellesmere Port has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, two counts of attempted wounding and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance.

He was been remanded in custody and was due to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates Court this morning. 

Both victims suffered minor injuries. 

 

Email:

matt.warner@nwn.co.uk

See full story in the Chester Leader

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read