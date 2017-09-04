Man charged after serious assault in Ellesmere Port

Police in Ellesmere Port have charged a man following a serious assault.
At around 1.15am yesterday (Sunday), a 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were walking along a pavement on Rochester Drive near to Maiden Gardens when a car drove into them.
Anthony Standeven, aged 28, from Warkworth Court, Ellesmere Port has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, two counts of attempted wounding and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance.
He was been remanded in custody and was due to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates Court this morning.
Both victims suffered minor injuries.
