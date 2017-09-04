Female staff member assaulted and man seriously injured in Chester beer garden brawl

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a fight between two groups of men broke out in the beer garden of a Chester pub.

A female member of staff was assaulted and man taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the brawl at the Saddle Inn pub on Grosvenor Street.

Between 6.45pm and 6.55pm on Saturday, two large groups of men were in a beer garden at the pub.

A fight broke out between two men, which led to a large scale fight among the rest of the groups.

The offenders are described as white men, dressed in smart casual clothing aged in their early 20’s to mid and late 50’s.

One man, aged 28 from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and another man, aged 49 from Staffordshire, was arrested on suspicion of affray. They have both been released under investigation

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and released without charge.

Anyone who has any information to help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 847 of 2 September.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling 0800 555111.