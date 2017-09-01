Road rage motorist jailed for injuring man in Chester

A MOTORIST who rammed a pedestrian in a road rage attack has been jailed.

Elliot Rollins, 20, from Linksway, Upton, Chester, was sentenced to nine years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court today (Friday, September 1).

He was found guilty of Section 18 wounding with intent the previous day.

His victim, a year 22-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, had been out with friends in Chester City Centre on Saturday 20 August 2016. As they left the Live Rooms on Station Road in the early hours of Sunday, they crossed the road towards the train station.

A car then sped towards them and they became involved in an argument with the driver, Rollins, which escalated.

Rollins drove at the group, who were standing on the pavement and hit the victim.

The victim received serious injuries to his leg and was taken first to the Countess of Chester Hospital, before being transferred to The Royal Liverpool Hospital.

DC Andy Manson of Cheshire Police said: “The injury was so severe he has had to have numerous operations and he may never recover fully. The decision Rollins made in that moment has had serious consequences. I hope he know realizes the consequences of his actions that night.”