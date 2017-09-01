Police appeal after serious crash in Wirral involving off-road motorbikes

POLICE are appealing for information after a serious road traffic collision in Wallasey involving off-road motorbikes.

At about 9.30pm on Thursday, calls were received of motorbikes including off-road bikes driving dangerously and at excess speeds on Seabank Road and nearby streets.

At 9.50pm, a green Kawazaki off-road bike with no registration was reportedly involved in a collision with a Honda Accord close to the Royal Oak pub on Liscard Way.

The rider of the bike has been taken by ambulance to hospital for assessment of a head and leg injuries, which are described as serious.

The occupants of the Honda are believed to have abandoned the car and made off on foot from the location of the collision.

Police are examining CCTV and carrying out forensic enquiries to identify the occupants of the car and the full details of the incident.

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Diane Pownall said: “At this early stage of the investigation, we are trying to establish exactly what happened in the lead-up, during and in the aftermath of this collision. Bikes had been reported as driving dangerously in the area prior to the incident, so I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this to speak with us.

“We believe that a number of people ran off from the car and we are determined to identify them as quickly as possible, so any information which you can give will be acted upon.”

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact MSOC Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 5747, call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.