Ellesmere Port man threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend after car chase in Chester

A MAN chased after his ex-girlfriend in his car before forcing her to stop and threatening to kill her, a court heard.

Anthony Standeven, 28, pleaded guilty to common assault at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday and was handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of a restraining order preventing him from contacting Hannah Jones, with whom he has a young child.

Standeven must also carry out a 60 day rehabilitation activity and pay £150 in compensation to the victim.

The court heard Standeven had been worried about the welfare of his child after the pair ended their relationship and Miss Jones began going out with a new partner.

He had heard concerning stories about her boyfriend which made him try to track the pair down to discuss the situation.

But when he finally caught up with them on June 10 he chased them in his car, leaving Miss Jones in fear that she would be driven off the road.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said: “He followed her, driving so close that she thought he was going to ram her off the road. He then overtook and pulled in front. When the car stopped [the boyfriend] ran off and left Miss Jones alone in the vehicle.”

The victim sped off again and was chased as far as Adelaide Road, near Blacon High School in Chester.

“She was petrified,” Mr Youds said. “She genuinely thought he was trying to cause her car to crash.”

Standeven, who has 18 previous convictions for 44 offences, then shouted at her: “Why are you doing this to me? I’m going to kill you.”

Mark Evans, defending, said the “moment of madness” happened as Miss Jones had begun demanding payment to allow Standeven to see their child and restricting access.

“He’s concerned about this person [the new boyfriend] who is around his child,” Mr Evans added. “The mistake he makes is that eventually, because of the way he’s feeling, he goes past her car, cuts her off and stops her. Then he said something that he very much regrets.”

Standeven, of Walkworth Court, Ellesmere Port, was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £115.