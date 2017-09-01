Drunk Chester woman accused police officers of stealing her £10,000 Rolex watch

A HIGH-FLYING woman accused two police officers of stealing her Rolex watch and diamond ring after they arrested her for being drunk and disorderly.

Nicola Elizabeth Bell, 29, of Saighton, Chester, also ranted that she paid 45 per cent of her earnings in tax, adding: “Don’t you know who I am? I pay your wages.”

Magistrates heard Bell launched her drunken tirade after police were called to the Cholmondeley Arms pub on Wrenbury Road, Cholmondeley, near Malpas, for an unrelated matter at 12.30am on July 16.

Chester Magistrates Court heard yesterday that the officers warned her at least nine times to back off when she began squaring up to them.

Bell, who works in sales, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and was fined £300.

She must also pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The case had been considered for a caution but Cheshire Police were keen for it to proceed to court.

Prosecutor Rob Youds said the defendant had drunkenly barged into a conversation between the officers and the landlord, demanding to be heard.

They asked her to calm down nine times and reminded her that her brother had arrived to pick her up.

But she continued to act aggressively, standing “chest to chest” with one of the officers and saying: “****ing arrest me then! Don't you know who I am? I'm not leaving.”

Mr Youds continued: “She repeatedly told the officer she paid 45 per cent tax and paid his wages.

“She then accused the officer of stealing her £10,000 Rolex watch and £8,000 diamond ring.”

Steve Coupe, defending, told the court that police usually dealt with such crimes by way of a caution but it was “at their discretion”.

Bell had been having relationship difficulties and was stressed at the time and consequently drank much more than usual, he said.

“Her behaviour was entirely out of character,” Mr Coupe said. “She’s mortified and embarrassed at being in court.”

Bell, who lives at Wavell Way, Crown Park, has no previous convictions and was said to be in full-time employment.