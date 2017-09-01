Drug dealer who assaulted police officers in Chester after being caught is jailed for five years

A drug dealer who assaulted a police officer after being caught with heroin and crack cocaine in Chester has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Steven Anstey, 50, of Nevin Road in Chester pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and assaulting a police officer at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.

The court heard how officers spotted Anstey on Penmon Close in Blacon on the morning of August 1 as he cycled past.

Noticing he was involved in a conversation with a drug user known to them, officers tried to stop him but he made off.

They then managed to spot Anstey in an alleyway where they attempted to detain him.

Anstey struggled violently with officers and bit one of them before he was handcuffed. A quantity of heroin and crack cocaine dropped out of his hand along with cash, the court was told.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Anstey totally disregards the law and instead believes he can get away with committing his crimes. It goes without saying that it is totally unacceptable to assault an officer in any way.

“The sentence he has received sends a positive message to those involved in, or planning to be involved in, the supply of drugs. You are not invincible and officers will catch you.”

Anyone who has concerns about drug activity in their area is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101.