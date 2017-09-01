Blacon mum about to start university course caught drug-driving

A YOUNG mum about to start a university course has been banned from driving after she was caught drug-driving.

Danielle Ashfield, 26, of Norris Road, Blacon, tested positive for cocaine when she was pulled over in her Ford Focus on Blacon Avenue on July 5 this year.

She was disqualified for 12 months and fined £120 following a hearing at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday.

Ashfield, who is due to begin a course at Bangor University, must also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.