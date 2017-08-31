Views sought on Frodsham police station move

Cheshire Police are seeking the views of residents on the relocation of Frodsham Police Station from its current location to the nearby Frodsham Fire Station.

The force is asking local people to give them feedback and take part in an online survey – printed surveys will be available locally for those without internet access.

The move would allow local Police and Community Support Officers (PCSOs) to start their shifts there rather than in Blacon, giving them more time to patrol in Frodsham and Helsby.

The introduction to the survey on Cheshire Police’s website reads: “Frodsham police station is located on Ship Street and is currently not occupied on a permanent basis and doesn't operate a designated help desk. It is only used as a local office base and a refreshment facility on a drop in basis only for police officers and staff.

“Frodsham fire station , which is also located on Ship Street and in close proximity to the police station, has been identified as a suitable location for a joint police and fire station. It has the space and facilities to accommodate the same services for officers, staff and members of the public that are currently being delivered at the police station.

“In addition, this new location will also offer Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) the facility to book on and off their shifts, saving them valuable traveling time to and from their current location at Blacon police station and giving them more time out on patrol in your community.”

If the proposal is agreed, the current site of the police station would be surplus to operational requirements and sold, with any proceeds reinvested in future police estates proposals across Cheshire.

Background information can be found at www.cheshire.police.uk/frodshamsurvey where the survey can be completed.

The consultation will close at 5pm on Monday, September 25.

The results will be reported to the Police and Crime Commissioner, who will make a decision and feedback from the survey will be published at www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk