Manhunt continues after woman was raped at North Wirral Coastal Park

DETECTIVES are urging witnesses to come forward after a woman was raped as she took a morning walk in Wirral on Bank Holiday Monday.

Information supplied by the victim has now led detectives to establish that the assault took place at the North Wirral Coastal Park, commonly known as the ‘Gun site’, in an area of sand dunes/grass on the side of Green Lane.

The woman, aged 45, was attacked at around 7.30am after walking from the car park at the site of the old Derby Pool swimming baths, along the promenade towards Leasowe Bay and turning left into Green Lane.

Her attacker is described as a white male, of stocky build, aged between 40 and 50, with brown eyes and between 5ft 5in and 6ft tall.

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey tracksuit hooded top with the hood up, possibly with a Nike ‘tick’ on it, a black scarf on the lower part of his face and black/blue trainers. He spoke with a Liverpool accent.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area of the promenade between the car park at old Derby Pool swimming pool and the Green Lane turn off at the ‘Gun site’ between 7.10am and 8.30am on Monday morning or any motorists or cyclists who drove along any part of Green Lane or Bayswater Road and may have dashcam or video footage to come forward.

An investigation is ongoing and high visibility police patrols have been deployed in the area where the attack took place.

Detective Inspector Susan Ennis said: “This was obviously a very distressing incident for the woman involved but she is being supported by her family and by trained officers.

“I want to reassure the public that an investigation is underway and we are committed to finding this man and bringing him to justice.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area around Green Lane area or the North Wirral Coastal Park on Monday morning and saw anyone acting suspiciously or recognises a man fitting the description to get in touch.

“Similarly we would ask anyone who was driving in the area or cycling and may have dash cam or helmet camera footage to come forward as they may have captured something that is vital to the investigation.

“I want to reiterate that incidents of this nature are exceptionally rare and we are doing all we can to catch this man.”

Anyone who has information which could help detectives with the investigation is asked to contact the Unity team on 0151 777 1382, or 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Following the incident Merseyside Police has issued the following general personal safety advice to members of the public, particularly women and young people walking in secluded areas, or late at night.

• Don't talk to strangers

• If possible, avoid isolated areas

• Keep to main roads, don't take short cuts

• Carry a personal attack alarm

• Walk with friends where possible

• Organise transport to and from your destination in advance