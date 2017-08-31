Chester Zoo named the third best rated in the world – and the best in the UK

CHESTER Zoo has been named as the third best in the world.

The zoo, which is home to over 15,000 animals from over 500 species set in 125 acres of zoological gardens, is also rated as the best in the UK, according to new rankings based on millions of online reviews on TripAdvistor.

The influential travel site, the world’s biggest, announced the accolade via its 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

Jamie Christon, Chief Operating Officer at the zoo, said: “We’re absolutely ecstatic to have been named as the third best zoo in the world.

“It especially delights us as this ranking is based purely on the millions of reviews and opinions of visitors. It’s a real seal of approval from the public.

“With us being a registered conservation and education charity it means an awful lot – as every person that pays to come through our gates is contributing to our vital global conservation work, preventing extinction overseas and here in the UK.”

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards are based on the millions of valuable reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor travellers across the globe. Award winners are determined using an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of reviews gathered over a 12-month period.

10 best rated zoos in the world

1. Loro Parque, Puerto de la Cruz, Spain

2. San Diego Zoo, San Diego, United States

3. Chester Zoo, Chester, United Kingdom

4. Singapore Zoo, Singapore, China

5. Prague Zoo, Prague, Czech Republic

6. St. Louis Zoo, Saint Louis, United States

7. Tiergarten Schoenbrunn – Zoo, Vienna, Austria

8. ZooParc de Beauval, Saint Aignan, France

9. Bioparc Valencia, Valencia, Spain

10. Folly Farm, Begelly, United Kingdom