Brave schoolgirl Lucy undergoes first bout of tumour treatment in Mexico

A BRAVE schoolgirl battling a brain tumour has received her first bout of treatment in Mexico.

Lucy Moroney, aged nine, flew out to the Central American country last Monday to undergo intra-arterial chemotherapy.

The procedure, which has not been available on the NHS, sees the chemo drugs injected directly into the tumour while minimising exposure to healthy tissue.

It is likely to cost about £300,000 and Lucy’s family – who live in Heswall, South Wirral – have so far managed to raise more than £170,000 in a matter of weeks thanks to huge public support.

Her dad, Joe, posted a message on Facebook to Lucy’s fans last Thursday.

He wrote: “Lucy has had her first intra-arterial procedure today in Mexico and is just recovering.

“She was nervous going in and gave me a few daggers when she woke up, but is slowly coming around and cracking jokes.

“We’ll get the results in about 17 days at the next procedure. Fingers crossed it starts to work and we see the tumour shrinking.

“Thanks for the continued support - it is deeply appreciated! X”

Her aunt, Paula Newman, who lives in Tarporley, urged people to carry on donating at Lucy’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

lucy-pineapple

Lucy’s Pineapple Fund received its name due to her love for the fruit.

The youngster, who attends Gayton Primary School, was given her crushing diagnosis just five years after the death of her mum, Nicola, and baby sister, Ruby.

Paula previously said the family’s “already broken hearts were shattered into a million pieces” when they heard Lucy had a terminal and inoperable brain tumour on July 17.

Called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), it is a relatively unknown form of cancer that is thought to only affect children.

Paula wrote on Facebook this week: “Lucy had her first intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment on Thursday. Since then, she’s been feeling a bit rotten.

“Sickness and severe headaches, although no fun for Lucy (or Joe) are all to be expected following treatment.

“However we’re hoping to see some improvement over the next few days. Lucy FaceTimed me last night and we had a little chat.

“She said she was starting to feel a bit better – of course, she was smiling and giggling as per usual!

“Meanwhile, the fundraising over in the North West has been incredible. What a massive effort from #TeamPineapple!

“Thank you all! We do need to keep Lucy on this treatment now she has started it.”

l TO DONATE or for ideas on how to help raise funds visit the Lucy's Pineapple Fund Facebook page or her Just Giving page.