Wig-wearing thug in kilt bottled bank holiday reveller in Chester

A THUG dressed in a tartan hat, red wig and kilt bottled a man outside a Chester pub.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the identity of the culprit to contact them immediately.

He struck outside the Commercial Hotel on Northgate Street at about 7.40pm on Saturday.

The 26-year-old victim needed hospital treatment for cuts to his face but has now been discharged.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said the pair did not know each other.

He said: “Officers from Chester CID investigating a serious assault are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“At around 7.40pm on Saturday, a

26-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown man outside a hotel on Northgate Street in Chester.

“The offender struck the victim to the face using a glass bottle before leaving the scene.

“The offender is described as a white man, aged between 20-30 years old, of slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing a tam o’shanter hat, red wig, white top and a red kilt.

“The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with injuries including a laceration to his face and has since been discharged.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 901 of August 26. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.