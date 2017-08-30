Tip Top Productions performance of Cinderella in Chester

Tip Top Productions have announced open auditions for the roles of dancers in their forthcoming production of Cinderella.

The family Christmas pantomime is to be staged at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester throughout December and into January.

Director Steve Davies and choreographer Rhian Underwood are holding open auditions for dancers aged between nine and 16 as well as older dancers age 16-plus to form three teams who will perform alongside the professional cast.

Potential dancers should be over the age of nine by November 1, 2017, be available for every rehearsal on Sundays from September 10 and be available to perform at all performances.

In reality they will only perform in one in three performances but some of these will be during school time so they will be required to take absence from school.

A performance rota will be created after casting. The casting of under 16s will be subject to the successful licensing by the local authority.

The audition will take place on Sunday, September 10, at 2pm at The Forum Studio Theatre.

There is no need to prepare anything in advance as children will be taught a short routine on the day.

Dancers are also asked to take along tap shoes as all dancers will be required to tap.

The pantomime is Tip Top's ninth annual pantomime at the city centre venue and it will be the third year with a professional cast.

Tickets are already selling well as the pantomime is popular with younger children and first-time theatre-goers.

Full details about all Tip Top Productions can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk