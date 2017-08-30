Hoax emergency service call about Blacon

Police are investigating a Chester hoax call to the fire service.

Insp James Wilson of Cheshire Constabulary said the caller gave vague information of a fire near a school in Blacon.

Police and the fire brigade attended Blacon Avenue at about 6pm but there was no incident.

Insp Wilson appealed for anyone with information on whoever made the call to come forward.

He added: “It’s dangerous because it diverts resources away from genuine calls.”

A Chester Fire Station spokesman said the hoax call was made in relation to Blacon Avenue yesterday, although it did not give a specific address.

The hoax call came through shortly before 6pm and crews from Chester, Mollington and Ellesmere Port were sent to the scene.

The spokesman added that matter was “with the police to investigate further”.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 752 of August 30.