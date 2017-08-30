Double trouble! Super-cute twin monkeys born at Chester Zoo

THEY say the best things come in small packages and the latest arrivals at Chester Zoo are no exception.

A pygmy marmoset, the world’s smallest species of monkey, has given birth to twins at the zoo.

The tiny babies, weighing in at just 15 grams, will measure just five inches in length when fully grown.

Arriving to mum Audrey and dad Gumi, the mini monkeys were born on July 25 but have only now grown to size whereby they’re big enough to spot.

Dr Nick Davis, deputy curator of mammals at the zoo, said: “Pygmy marmosets actually have relatively large babies for their tiny size. An adult will only weigh up to around 150 grams and so each baby equates to around 10 per cent of its body weight.

“After giving the babies their regular feeds, mum Audrey, like all other female Eastern pygmy marmosets, steps aside while dad takes on the parental chores.

“The youngsters can therefore often be seen being carried by dad Gumi for long periods of time as mum takes a well-deserved break.”

Eastern pygmy marmosets are native to the rainforests of western Brazil, south-eastern Colombia, eastern Ecuador and eastern Peru where they are threatened by both habitat loss and by capture for the pet trade.