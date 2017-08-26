MP speaks out over 'unacceptable' Neston railway service failings

Justin Madders has called for action after it was revealed that Neston railway station has one of the most unreliable services in the country.

The Ellesmere Port & Neston MP has been a long-standing vocal campaigner for improved rail links for the market town.

And he has spoken out again after a report in the Sunday Times newspaper showed that Neston station has the 15th most unreliable service in the whole country, with 14.5% of trains delayed by more than 10 minutes or cancelled.

The analysis looked at the 1,884 stations in England with more than 10 services each day. In addition to being unreliable, the hourly service in Neston is also far less frequent than other areas and requires changes to reach locations like Liverpool and Chester, resulting in lengthy journey times.

Mr Madders said: “People in Neston have had to put up with a second class rail service for too long. It is completely unacceptable that Neston has less frequent, less reliable and more expensive rail services than neighbouring areas.

“The substandard rail service isn’t just hugely inconvenient, it also reduces the career opportunities available for Neston residents who do not have access to a car. Those who do use the services available now run the risk of being significantly late, particularly as there is only a six-minute changeover at Bidston for people travelling on to Liverpool.

“I will continue to fight for the improvements that people in Neston deserve and I will do everything I can do ensure that the introduction of the new franchise is not a missed opportunity.”

Mr Madders is calling calling for half-hourly services when the new Borderlands Line franchise is introduced, with the eventual goal of securing electrification of the line.

He has also called for Transport Ministers to intervene after pointing out that Neston residents pay higher fares than those in neighbouring areas for similar journeys.

The Sunday Times report found that Weymouth station in Dorset had the most unreliable service in the country, with 22.5% of trains delayed by at least 10 minutes or cancelled.