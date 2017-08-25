New bus service linking Blacon and Greyhound Retail Park launches next month

A new bus services linking Blacon and the Greyhound Park starts next month – with affordable fares enhancing its appeal to passengers.

The service, operated by Stagecoach, will be supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council for an initial period of 12 months.

It starts from Monday, September 4, and will pick up at Blacon Avenue, Western Avenue, Blacon Point Road, Saughall Road, Bumpers Lane, Hartford Way and the Asda store.

The route will operate Monday to Saturday (excluding bank holidays) between 7am and 6pm.

The return fare from Blacon to the Greyhound Park, described by CWaC as ‘cheap’, costs £2 (or £1 for children).

Cllr Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “The new route has been the result of consultation in Blacon last year to measure the interest of residents for a bus service to the shops and other businesses in the Greyhound Retail Park area.

“The housing estates in Blacon are relatively close to the retail park. Access routes on foot are, however, challenging and generally too far for many people, particularly the elderly.”

There is currently no public transport provision direct from Blacon to the Greyhound Retail Park and Bumpers Lane industrial estate.

Funding for the new route is from a section 106 agreement linked to the Asda store development at the Greyhound Park.

Part of this funding is for the development of public transport services to help reduce the effects of the additional traffic in the area.