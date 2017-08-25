Combine harvester burst into flames near Chester

A COMBINE harvester burst into flames in a field near Chester.

Firefighters spent more than an hour tackling the blaze at Kinnerton Road, Lower Kinnerton, at around 3.40pm yesterday (August 24).

Two crews were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a fire involving a combine harvester.

“Crews tackled the blaze using a main jet. They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots on the vehicle.

“The crews were detained for one hour and 10 minutes.”