Combine harvester burst into flames near Chester

A COMBINE harvester burst into flames in a field near Chester.
Firefighters spent more than an hour tackling the blaze at Kinnerton Road, Lower Kinnerton, at around 3.40pm yesterday (August 24).
Two crews were sent to the scene.
A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a fire involving a combine harvester.
“Crews tackled the blaze using a main jet. They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots on the vehicle.
“The crews were detained for one hour and 10 minutes.”
